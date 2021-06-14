Festival season is all the way back. After Made In America revealed its rap-heavy lineup headlined by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, Day N Vegas got in on the action, announcing its massive lineup just minutes later. Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler The Creator, Day N Vegas will return to Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 12-14 with three days of new and rising stars building on the success of the first iteration of the festival in 2019.

On Friday, Kendrick Lamar is billed to play songs from Section.80 up to DAMN. (no Overly Dedicated?? I will FIGHT), with DaBaby, YG, Ari Lennox, and Polo G top-lining a lineup that includes Kendrick’s TDE compatriot Isaiah Rashad, Flatbush Zombies, D Smoke, IDK, Yung Baby Tate, and more. Then, on Saturday, Travis Scott leads a roster of Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Baby Keem. Undercards on Saturday include Cordae, Joey Badass, Freddie Gibbs, BIA, Blxst, and Audrey Nuna. Sunday, Babyface Ray, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, Snot, Kota The Friend, Earl Sweatshirt, and Griselda build up to the big-faced names: SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, and Don Toliver, with Tyler The Creator closing out the festival.

Tickets go on presale Friday, 6/18 at noon Pacific. Get more info at DayNVegas2021.com.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.