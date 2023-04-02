DDG may have admitted that he is indeed “way too petty” on his latest single, but fans of his girlfriend, singer and actress Halle Bailey, are adding that he also jokes way too much. For the large part, most musicians held back from participating in any over-the-top April Fool’s Day pranks. But apparently Usher and DDG didn’t get the memo.

While Usher’s was a short-lived professional prank that he would be joined on stage on April 1 by his former collaborator Beyoncé within seconds, he revealed that it wasn’t going to happen. On the other hand, DDG’s prank took things a bit further.

In a tweet posted at 9:53 am, the rapper uploaded a picture of an ultrasound with the caption “can’t wait to be your dad 😭😭❤️.” Although he didn’t explicitly state who the expecting mother was, fans assumed that the mommy-to-be was The Little Mermaid actress, sending social media into a spiral.

can’t wait to be your dad 😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/enZdd7TFXD — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) April 1, 2023

Fans quickly headed over to Bailey’s social media profiles to see if they had missed anything. But her last post was of herself in a bikini with her mid-drift exposed on vacation, celebrating her birthday on March 27.

Later, just before 2 pm, the rapper returned to Twitter to confirm that it was just an April Fool’s Day prank. DDG is known for trolling and even pulling pranks on fans. In fact, there’s a long-running conspiracy theory prank that the rapper continues to do, known as the “real DDG voice.”

DDG reveals his “REAL voice”… there ain’t no way 😭 pic.twitter.com/UaWDHqISaZ — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) November 24, 2022

Lmaoo DDG talking about his real voice none of his family could keep a straight face 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iXd92rloZ6 — 🌬 Janus Hndrxx💨 (@mizzhndrxx) November 30, 2022

Even DDG’s family isn’t shielded from his trolling, as shown across his YouTube page.

Example of ddg trolling the public pic.twitter.com/fwz4NiL0kc — Ddgxhalle (@Ddgxhalle23) March 23, 2023

So, no, Halle Bailey is not pregnant.