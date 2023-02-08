Did DDG And Halle Bailey Break Up?

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air. However, based on whispers across social media, hip-hop and R&B’s hottest young couple DDG and Halle Bailey may be sending the lover’s holiday apart. The pair began their romance in January 2022 and have been publicly spotted in public ever since, including on the red carpet at the BET Awards.

Rapper and YouTuber DDG has spoken about how the singer has motivated him, centered his love for her in his past music videos, and used his platform to speak out against racist trolls targeting her starring role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation. However, after fans noticed that DDG was no longer following Bailey on Instagram, they began questioning if the pair had quietly called it quits.

In a now-deleted tweet, DDG wrote, “All girls are the same.” Without context, the internet began to think that the singer had stepped out of the relationship, but Bailey’s oldest sister took to social media to clear Halle’s name. In the video, she said, “you’re not going to come on social media and insinuate that she was doing something that she wasn’t doing. You need to pipe down and get yourself together.”

After pushback, DDG retired to Twitter to seemingly address the rumors of the singer cheating, writing, “The internet so gullible.”

So, did they break up? It looks like the jury is out for now — but all the signs are there. We’ll have to wait until they confirm it one way or another; ’til then, it’s all just speculation.