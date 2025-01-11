After a decade-long battle, most of De La Soul’s discography was finally made available across streaming platforms. But the 2023 breakthrough couldn’t uncover many of the legendary group’s rare gems. However, one of De La Soul’s vaulted works is on the way.

Yesterday (January 10), De La Soul revealed that their 1994 EP Clear Lake Audiotorium, which features A Tribe Called Quest and more, will be released digitally beginning on March 7. For good measure, a limited amount of CDs and vinyl pressings will also be sold. The long discussed project was originally with shared with certain hip-hop DJs as a token of De La Soul’s appreciation.

In a statement, De La Soul outlined the historic nature of this reissue. “Originally pressed in 1994 as an exclusive promotional release for select DJs, Clear Lake Audiotorium has achieved near-mythical status among collectors,” they wrote. “The album includes four tracks from the ‘Buhloone Mindstate’ era, with two rare collaborations ‘sh.Fe.Mc’s’ featuring A Tribe Called Quest and ‘Stix & Stonz’ with contributions from Tito of The Fearless Four, Grandmaster Caz, LA Sunshine of the Treacherous Three and Prince Whipper Whip.”

Continue below to view the tracklist and artwork.