On October 5, 2004, De La Soul released their seventh studio album, The Grind Date — their first independently released album, and the only one you could stream online until very recently. In honor of its 20th anniversary, the pioneering New York rap duo has announced a special edition reissue on CD and vinyl along with two new tracks. The first, “Bigger,” features R&B singer Choklate and can be streamed above. Four instrumentals will be included, as well as the Sean Paul-featuring bonus track “Shoomp,” which was previously only available on European and Japanese editions of the album.

In a statement, group member Posdnous wrote, “With the 20th anniversary of Grind Date, we just feel blessed in knowing that we put together this album that, right now, with its re-release feels fresh, it doesn’t feel outdated, the lyrics feel relevant. It really feels good to know that with the re-release of this album, it takes myself and Mase back to knowing that this album was the first album done outside of our Tommy Boy relationship, and it stands the test of time alongside that catalog, so yeah, it’s a blessing.”

Listen to “Bigger” above and pre-order the 20th-anniversary edition of The Grind Date here.