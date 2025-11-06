For the past several months, Mass Appeal Records has been rolling out its Legend Has It… campaign, consisting of new albums from some of the pillars of New York hip-hop, including Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon The Chef, Mobb Deep, and Big L. With those albums out, only two more remain: Nas’ long-awaited joint album with DJ Premier, and De La Soul’s tenth studio album. Today, we’ve learned when the latter arrives.

De La Soul and Mass Appeal announced the release date for Cabin In The Sky with its vibrant first single, “The Package.” You can listen to it above. The single features the first listen to late group member Trugoy (aka Plug Two and Dave) since his passing in February 2023. His death came at a terrible time for the former trio, which was experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to the new availability of their catalog on streaming platforms after a 10-year absence.

After those albums became available, the placement of Daisy Age standout “The Magic Number” in Marvel’s Spider-Man movie No Way Home renewed interest in the veteran group that unfortunately stalled due to Dave’s death. But thanks to Nas and Mass Appeal, fans will get one last chance to hear the Plugs as a unit on a new album on November 21.

Cabin In The Sky is out on 11/21 via Mass Appeal Records. You can find more info here.