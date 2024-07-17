Taylor Swift: not in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Zendaya: in Deadpool & Wolverine… kind of!
Marvel has released the “Van Jamz” tracklist for the soundtrack to the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes songs from The Goo Goo Dolls, Aretha Franklin, and the wickedly talented John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. I don’t know for sure if this is the first time those artists have all been on the same album together, but I’m guessing so.
Anyway, one of the soundtrack highlights is “The Greatest Show,” from 2017’s surprise box office hit The Greatest Showman. This means that a song from one Hugh Jackman movie is another Hugh Jackman movie, and that Zendaya and Zac Efron technically “appear” in Deadpool & Wolverine. Zendaya’s big year keeps getting even bigger.
You can see the tracklist below.
Deadpool & Wolverine Tracklist
1. “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters
2. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
3. “Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
4. “Slash” by Stray Kids
5. “Glamorous” by Fergie
6. “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls
7. “The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News
8. “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings
9. “You Belong To Me” by Patsy Cline ft. The Jordanaires
10. “The Lady In Red” by Chris de Burgh
11. “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
12. “The Greatest Show” by Zac Efron, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
13. “You’re The One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
14. “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante
15. “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen
16. “You’re All I Need To Get By” by Aretha Franklin
17. “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” by Green Day
18. “LFG (Theme From Deadpool & Wolverine)” by Rob Simonsen
If you're down with VanJamz, then I'm with HUGH pic.twitter.com/fs0ZDuTiL0
— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 17, 2024
The Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack comes out on July 24, followed by the movie on July 26.