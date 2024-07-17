Taylor Swift: not in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Zendaya: in Deadpool & Wolverine… kind of!

Marvel has released the “Van Jamz” tracklist for the soundtrack to the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes songs from The Goo Goo Dolls, Aretha Franklin, and the wickedly talented John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. I don’t know for sure if this is the first time those artists have all been on the same album together, but I’m guessing so.

Anyway, one of the soundtrack highlights is “The Greatest Show,” from 2017’s surprise box office hit The Greatest Showman. This means that a song from one Hugh Jackman movie is another Hugh Jackman movie, and that Zendaya and Zac Efron technically “appear” in Deadpool & Wolverine. Zendaya’s big year keeps getting even bigger.

You can see the tracklist below.