Delicate Steve is many things (like delicate, for example), and one of them is productive. In 2017, he released the album This Is Steve, as well as the Cowboy Stories EP. Last year, he dropped The Christmas Album, which featured re-worked versions of holiday classics. Now he’s already made plans for 2019, as he just announced a new album: Till I Burn Up is set for release on March 1 via Anti-.

Steve is an experienced explorer of a variety of genres, and he continues to venture on the new song, “Selfie Of A Man.” There is some twang like we’ve heard from Steve before, but overwhelmingly, the song is dance-ready, electronic-leaning rock that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Ratatat album. At the very least, it’s a definite departure from the last time we saw Delicate Steve, when he was having strange encounters with Santa Claus in the video for his rendition of “White Christmas.”

Listen to “Selfie Of A Man” above, and find the Till I Burn Up album art and tracklist below.

Anti-

1. “Way Too Long”

2. “Freedom”

3. “Selfie Of A Man”

4. “Till I Burn Up”

5. “Purple Boy”

6. “Ghost”

7. “Rat In The House”

8. “Rubberneck”

9. “We Ride On Black Wings”

10. “Vacant Disco”

11. “Madness”

12. “Dream”

Till I Burn Up is out 03/01 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.