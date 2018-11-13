Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are two primary characteristics that define Delicate Steve: The guy is an absolute whiz on the guitar, and he’s quite the character. Last year, he released the album This Is Steve and the EP Cowboy Stories, both of which showed off his virtuosic abilities and outside-the-box thinking. That applies to the videos he released in support of those efforts as well, like the instrumental-yet-lip-synced clip for “Tattered.”

Now he’s decided that he wants to get into the holiday spirit, and he’s done so with The Christmas Album, which, on the surface, is what it sounds like: a record of holiday classics. Here, though, they’re all instrumentally, and at times, Steve is open to re-interpreting the source material. Case in point: he closes the album with a 14-minute rendition of “Frosty The Snowman.”

He’s also shared a video for “White Christmas,” and of course, it’s a bit silly. While out and about during a hot day in the tropics, he finds himself face-to-face with a white-bearded man who definitely bears a resemblance to a certain jolly holiday figure. It’s hard to say exactly what happens from there because it’s all a bit strange, which makes it a fun video in classic Delicate Steve fashion.

Watch the video for “White Christmas” and stream The Christmas Album above.

The Christmas Album is out now via ANTI- Records. Get it here.