Denzel Curry’s new album King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 comes out in a little less than a month, and today, he shared the next single to help build its buzz. “Black Flag Freestyle” features Bay City, Texas rapper That Mexican OT, fresh off his selection as a XXL Freshman, and was debuted via a gritty performance on From The Block filmed in Houston in front of the legendary Screwed Up Records & Tapes store.

So far, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 sounds like it’s a return to the Memphis trap sound that first launched Denzel’s career after his last album, Melt My Eyes, See Your Future, diverged into more therapeutic topics and sounds. The other single Denzel released, “Hot Ones,” also delved into dark samples from ’90s Memphis underground rap alongside TiaCorine and ASAP Ferg, another noted purveyor of the goth trap sound favored by the likes of Juicy J and Gimisum Family. Memphis underground legend Kingpin Skinny Pimp also appears on the tracklist, alongside Curry contemporaries like ASAP Rocky, Kenny Mason, Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

Watch Denzel Curry’s From The Block performance of “Black Flag Freestyle” with That Mexican OT above.

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 via Loma Vista. Find more information here.