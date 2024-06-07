Denzel Curry’s aggressive new single “Hot One” gets a suitably gritty video today, as he, ASAP Ferg (who recently dropped the ASAP), and TiaCorine (fresh off her first-ever headlining tour) take over the block with their crew. Shot in the sort of grainy, lo-fi style of an early Memphis trap video or a mid-90s skate video, the visuals end up perfectly matching the tone of the song itself, which borrows and updates the sounds of early Three 6 Mafia classics. It even samples some old school Memphis rap from Gimisum Family, interpolating their 1993 track “Fear No Evil.”

“Hot One” will appear on Denzel’s upcoming album, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, which is slated for release on July 19 with features from 2 Chainz, Armani White, ASAP Rocky, Juicy J, Kenny Mason, Kingpin Skinny Pimp of Gimisum Family, Maxo Kream, Mike Dimes, Project Pat, That Mexican OT, and more. King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 will drop two years after Curry’s last full-length release, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and apparently find him returning to the combative aesthetics of his early music after the more introspective material on its predecessor.

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 via Loma Vista. Find more information here.