Denzel Curry has announced his new album, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, scheduled to arrive next month. The album is a sequel to his critically-acclaimed breakthrough mixtape, King Of The Mischievous South, Vol. 1

The album will comprise of various collaborations, primarily from southern rap artists, including That Mexican OT, Juicy J, Project Pat, Maxo Kream, Ski Mask The Slump Dog, and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Curry shared the lead single, “Hot One,” a blazing collaboration with TiaCorine and Ferg.

Later this summer, Curry will embark on a North American tour in support of the album

You can listen to “Hot One” above and see the King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.

1. “KOTMS II Intro” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

2. “Ultra Shxt” feat. Key Nyata

3. “Set It” feat. Maxo Kream

4. “Hot One” feat. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg

5. “Black Flag Freestyle” feat. That Mexican OT

6. “Headcrack Interlude” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

7. “G’z Up” feat. 2 Chainz & Mike Dimes

8. “Lunatic Interlude”

9. “Sked” feat. Kenny Mason & Project Pat

10. “Choose Wisely Interlude” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

11. “Cole Pimp” feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Juicy J

12. “Wishlist” feat. Armani White

13. “Hit the Floor” feat. Ski Mask the Slump God

14. “Hoodlumz” feat. A$AP Rocky & PlayThatBoiZay

15. “KOTMS II Outro” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp

08/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/09 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena

08/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/13 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

08/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/19 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/20 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/27 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/17 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

09/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/24 — Montréal, QC @ Place Bell

09/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/28 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

09/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/05 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 via Loma Vista. Find more information here.