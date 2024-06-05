Denzel Curry has announced his new album, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, scheduled to arrive next month. The album is a sequel to his critically-acclaimed breakthrough mixtape, King Of The Mischievous South, Vol. 1
The album will comprise of various collaborations, primarily from southern rap artists, including That Mexican OT, Juicy J, Project Pat, Maxo Kream, Ski Mask The Slump Dog, and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Curry shared the lead single, “Hot One,” a blazing collaboration with TiaCorine and Ferg.
Later this summer, Curry will embark on a North American tour in support of the album
You can listen to “Hot One” above and see the King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.
1. “KOTMS II Intro” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
2. “Ultra Shxt” feat. Key Nyata
3. “Set It” feat. Maxo Kream
4. “Hot One” feat. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg
5. “Black Flag Freestyle” feat. That Mexican OT
6. “Headcrack Interlude” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
7. “G’z Up” feat. 2 Chainz & Mike Dimes
8. “Lunatic Interlude”
9. “Sked” feat. Kenny Mason & Project Pat
10. “Choose Wisely Interlude” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
11. “Cole Pimp” feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Juicy J
12. “Wishlist” feat. Armani White
13. “Hit the Floor” feat. Ski Mask the Slump God
14. “Hoodlumz” feat. A$AP Rocky & PlayThatBoiZay
15. “KOTMS II Outro” feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
08/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/09 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena
08/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/13 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
08/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/19 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/20 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/27 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/17 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
09/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/24 — Montréal, QC @ Place Bell
09/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/28 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/05 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 via Loma Vista. Find more information here.