More than 100 artists are signed on for Detroit’s 2025 Movement Electronic Music Festival, including Jamie xx, Ferg, Zack Fox, and more. Returning to Hart Plaza on May 24–26, 2025, the Movement Festival is one of the premiere EDM festivals in the US.
Last year, the lineup included both electronic vets like Fatboy Slim and unexpected additions like Ludacris. With a lineup headlined by Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, and John Summit, the 2025 festival looks to be one of the biggest yet.
3-Day and 1-Dy Passes for both GA and VIP are now on sale. You can find more information here. See below for the full lineup of MovementElectronic Music Festival 2025.
Movement Electronic Music Festival 2025 Lineup
ADMN
AK
Anfisa Letyago
Annicka
Armanni Reign
Ashton Swinton
Augustus Williams
Avalon Emerson
BeatLoaf
Beige
Ben UFO
Blackmoonchild
The Blessed Madonna
Boys Noize
Brian Kage
Carl Cox (Live)
Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks
Chaos in the CBD
Charlotte de Witte
Chase & Status
Chris Liebing
Chuck Daniels
Claude VonStroke
Cobblestone Jazz
Craig Gonzalez
D.Dan
Deepchord (Live)
Dennis Ferrer
Disc Jockey George
DJ Cent
DJ Gigola
DJ Godfather
DJ Holographic
DJ I.V.
DJ Minx
DJ Nobu
DJ Seinfeld
DJ Seoul
DJ Sphinx
DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet
Donavan Glover
Dubfire
Ela Minus
Ember LaFíamma
Erika
Father Dukes
FERG
FJAAK
Fullbodydurag
Gay Marvine
Goldie b2b Photek
HAAi
Hamdi
Helena Hauff
Henry Brooks
Hiroko Yamamura
HiTech
horsegiirL
Huey Mnemonic
Jamie xx
JEM
JMT
John Summit
Jon Dixon (Live)
Joris Voorn
Joseph Capriati
Junior Sanchez
Keith Worthy
Kevin Reynolds (Live)
Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers
Klangkuenstler
Layton Giordani
Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture
Loren
Marcel Dettmann
Mark Broom (Live)
Mau P
MCR-T
Mike ‘Agent X’ Clark
Mike Schommer (Live)
Mike Servito
Mister Joshooa
MK
Nina Kraviz
Norm Talley
Octave One (Live)
Patrick Topping
Peter Croce
PROSPA
QURL
RAEDY LEX
Ricardo Villalobos
Rimarkable
Riva Starr
Salar Ansari
Salute
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Sarena Tyler
Seth Troxler
Shawescape Renegade
Shawn Rudiman (Live)
Shigeto Live Ensemble
Shimza
SILLYGIRLCARMEN
Skepta Más Tiempo
Sonny Fodera
Soul Clap
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Stacey Pullen
Theresa Hill
TSHA
Waajeed b2b Ladymonix
Walker & Royce
Whodat
Zack Fox