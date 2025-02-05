More than 100 artists are signed on for Detroit’s 2025 Movement Electronic Music Festival, including Jamie xx, Ferg, Zack Fox, and more. Returning to Hart Plaza on May 24–26, 2025, the Movement Festival is one of the premiere EDM festivals in the US.

Last year, the lineup included both electronic vets like Fatboy Slim and unexpected additions like Ludacris. With a lineup headlined by Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, and John Summit, the 2025 festival looks to be one of the biggest yet.

3-Day and 1-Dy Passes for both GA and VIP are now on sale. You can find more information here. See below for the full lineup of MovementElectronic Music Festival 2025.