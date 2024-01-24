James Blake, Fatboy Slim, Idris Elba, and more are among this year’s lineup for the Detroit Movement Festival. The event is set to take place from May 25 to 27 at Detroit’s Hart Plaza.

As for what to expect, Blake will be doing a DJ set. Actor Idris Elba will be DJ’ing during the weekend also, as he is going to do a back-to-back set with Kevin Saunderson. Fatboy Slim will also perform in a headlining slot.

Other acts on the 2024 lineup include Floating Points, Honey Dijon, Avalon Emerson, DJ Minx, Gorgon City, Mount Kimbie, Skream, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Joseph Capriati, and many more.

Looking forward to all that awaits just beyond the horizon 🌅 Check out this sneak peek into the Movement 2024 lineup 👀 🎫 Secure your pass today for as low as $50 down and don't pay again until 2/16⟼ https://t.co/qXaS0C3AYk 📲 #DetroitTechno #Movement2024 ⁠ pic.twitter.com/rVu3IHTgzy — Movement Detroit (@MovementDetroit) January 24, 2024

Tickets for the Detroit Movement Festival are currently on sale. The festival offers both 3-day and 1-day pass options. General Admission for the whole weekend starts at $289 plus fees but will increase, as this price is for Wave 1. The single-day GA tickets start at $139.

There is also an option to buy VIP tickets, which include private bathrooms and a bar, special viewing areas, pop-up sets in the VIP spaces, complimentary massages, and more. The 3-day VIP pass starts at $419 + fees during Wave 2. (Wave 1 VIP tickets previously sold out.) Single-day VIP tickets are $189 currently.

For more information about Detroit Movement Festival for 2024, visit their official website.