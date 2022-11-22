Did August Alsina Come Out As Bisexual?

Love is a powerful thing, and recording artist August Alsina knows this all too well.

The past few years have been rough for the New Orleans native. Alsina has been engaged in an intense ongoing medical battle due to a hereditary autoimmune disease. He’s overcome heartache after finding himself in a public love affair with actress Jada Pinkett-Smith. Then he was physically assaulted by rapper Tory Lanez. The “No Love” singer is looking for serenity and he may have found it.

In the season final of VH1’s The Surreal Life, Alsina, gushes about finding love again. During his closing confessional, the singer shared his journey up until this point, stating, “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing,” adding, “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

The singer then invited a mystery man to join him in the taping stating, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way.”

The man in question is recording artist LA Zu, or Zu for short. The two have a long standing history having had worked together on the track, “2 AM.”

Based on the outpouring of intimacy, viewers took to social media assuming the reality star was coming out as bisexual, while others dismissed any romantic undertones sharing a video in which Alsina clearly states that Zu was a “brother” to him.

Alsina hasn’t confirmed whether or not he is indeed bisexual. However, in a past interview with media personality Angela Yee, Alsina shared that he discovered he was demisexual after the breakup with Pinkett-Smith. Demisexuality falls on the asexual spectrum but isn’t exclusive to any one attraction label.