Over the weekend, R&B singer August Alsina shared bloodied photos of himself, accusing Tory Lanez of attacking him at a show in Chicago. He said that Tory punched him in the face after he declined to dap up the other singer, confronting him while backed up by eight “oversized” bodyguards. In August’s post, he accused Tory of a “broken ego” and stated his intentions to keep the news off the internet, but that he had to post about it because Tory was already spreading rumors to gossip blogs.

Now, according to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles prosecutors are looking into the alleged assault, saying, “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims. The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.” Although the incident took place in Chicago, LA prosecutors are keen on finding any additional information that could help their assault case against Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. The trial was delayed last week as Tory’s lawyer is tied up with other cases.

Footage of August Alsina disrespecting Tory Lanez right before he knocked him out 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/bFEW2PRuzG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 19, 2022

The Chicago police department confirmed that its officers are investigating the incident at the concert, confirming an altercation between two 30-year-old men at the Arie Crown Theatre in which one was “punched in the face” by the other Saturday night (September 17).