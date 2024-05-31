The much-anticipated Cardi B-featuring remix of “Wanna Be” is here, and on the track, she’s out for blood.

Did Cardi B Diss BIA On GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” Remix?

Towards the end of Cardi’s song-opening verse, she raps, “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B*tch, please, don’t nobody wanna be ya.”

Cardi B fires back at BIA on the “Wanna Be” remix: “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me. She did one had no idea, thought she was on the shelf IKEA. Hope she talk like that when I see her. B*tch please don’t nobody wanna be her (BIA). pic.twitter.com/GYoobTnXs8 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 31, 2024

The beef between Cardi and BIA seemingly started earlier this year, after Cardi released “Like What (Freestyle).” The song samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 single “She’s A B*tch,” as does BIA’s 2023 song “Fallback.” Some online pointed out the similarity and BIA subtly stoked the flames by acknowledging it. Shortly after, Cardi tweeted, “B*tches make a fool of themselves every single time [crying laughing emoji].. ima show ya something when I release this song tho.”

As for what Cardi’s saying on the “Wanna Be” remix, the line about being “on the shelf” is seemingly a dig at BIA’s relative lack of chart success despite having been active as a rapper for over a decade, with three singles hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Also, when Cardi says “don’t nobody wanna be ya,” it would appear that “be ya” is meant to be a reference to BIA.