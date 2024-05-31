The hottest song of the summer just got even better. Last month, Memphis rapper GloRilla dropped her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape, which featured the Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, “Wanna Be.” Tonight (May 24) Glo and Meg have shared the remix to “Wanna Be,” which features a new verse from a fellow heavy hitter, Cardi B.

The three first teased the remix during the New York City stop of Meg and Glo’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, during which, Cardi made a surprise appearance. And of course, the three delivered.

Both Meg and Glo’s verses remain the same as their verses on the original version, but Cardi packs a punch with verse of her own.

On Cardi’s verse, she opens the song unleashing the heat, stacking up bars full of clever wordplay and warnings to the opps.

“These b*tches be boring, corny / Pop out, new bag with jewelry / Throwing ass all on my story / I make a photographer horny,” Cardi raps on her verse.

Granted, the original version of “Wanna Be” was already a hit, but Cardi joining in makes her the Blossom to Meg’s Bubbles and Glo’s Buttercup. The Powerpuff Girls of rap are running the game this summer.

You can listen to the “Wanna Be” remix above.