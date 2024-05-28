Claiming that a rapper didn’t write their own song, especially when it’s personal in nature or regularly cited as among their best work, is a serious accusation in the hip-hop world. Drake is facing such an allegation right now, about his 2018 Scorpion highlight “Mob Ties.”

Did Drake Write “Mob Ties” From Scorpion?

According to Complex, Akademiks said he had heard that it was actually Vory who wrote the song. Vory, by the way, is actually credited as a co-writer on the released song.

Now, what is supposedly a leaked “Mob Ties” reference track by Vory has leaked, adding credence to Akademiks’ claim. The reference track is largely the same as the version that appears on Scorpion, but it does contain some differences.

DRAKE – “Mob Ties” reference track leak!! Vory – Mob Ties pic.twitter.com/iYnukUAMA4 — Pusha Thanos !!! (new acc) (@PushaThanos__) May 28, 2024

Since the apparent reference track surfaced, folks on social media have been debating the impact of the situation. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “This doesn’t prove anything other than they worked on the song together. The lyrics in Drake’s version are completely different and way better if we’re being honest. Thank God this was Drake’s song and not Vory’s.”

This doesn’t prove anything other than they worked on the song together. The lyrics in Drake’s version are completely different and way better if we’re being honest. Thank God this was Drake’s song and not Vory’s. https://t.co/VHZ2Uw8HtO — elbirdleaf (@elbirdleaf) May 28, 2024

Somebody else wrote, “That’s my point … If Drake didn’t write those timestamp raps we having a whole different discussion…. Them songs Yatchy and Vory making ain’t putting Drake in no top nothing convos ….”

That’s my point … If Drake didn’t write those timestamp raps we having a whole different discussion…. Them songs Yatchy and Vory making ain’t putting Drake in no top nothing convos …. — ⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ (@BayouBun) May 28, 2024

Of course, given how convincing AI technology has become, it’s also possible that this reference track is fabricated and not legitimate. Whatever the case, people are talking.