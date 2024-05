21 Savage’s ongoing American Dream tour is a solo run following his 2023 tour alongside Drake, dubbed the It’s All A Blur Tour. Now, those worlds have collided.

In Toronto last night (May 28), 21 brought out Drake towards the very end of his set for a brief It’s All A Blur Tour reunion. Drake joined for two songs: “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex.”

21 Savage brings out Drake at Budweiser Stage in Toronto tonight 🔥 One of the loudest pops I’ve heard, the video doesn’t do it justice pic.twitter.com/YeXrEYC8cz — Jonny (@TheOohwayy) May 28, 2024

21 Savage brought out Drake at his show in Toronto tonight. 🔪🦉 pic.twitter.com/RUgU8xJClB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 28, 2024

Check out the show’s full setlist below (via setlist.fm).