21 Savage Got Into A Playful Instagram Live Spat With Metro Boomin Over The Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef

While the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is primarily focused on those two rappers, others, like Metro Boomin, have gotten involved as well. Things have mostly died down in terms of the feud, and now Metro was even joking about it on a recent Instagram Live broadcast from 21 Savage.

21 Savage hopped on Instagram Live over the weekend, and at one point, he added Metro to the broadcast, as HipHopDX notes. However, Metro jokingly called 21 “OVO Savage” in the comments section, also joking, “I JUS KNOW U GOT A OWL TRAMP STAMP.”

After realizing what happened, 21 booted Metro from the broadcast and said, “Oh, you was talking sh*t, b*tch? Get off my Live. […] I’m finna block this n****.” He then quoted Drake’s “Push Ups” and yelled, “Metro, shut your ho-ass up and make some drums, n****.”

21 is of course caught in the middle of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud: Metro is on Kendrick’s side, while 21 has a relationship with both Drake and Metro. In a different Live session from earlier this month, 21 said, “Don’t keep coming on to my motherf*cking Live talking about no motherf*cking beef. Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Those n****s going to figure that sh*t out eventually.”

