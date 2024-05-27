While the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is primarily focused on those two rappers, others, like Metro Boomin, have gotten involved as well. Things have mostly died down in terms of the feud, and now Metro was even joking about it on a recent Instagram Live broadcast from 21 Savage.

21 Savage hopped on Instagram Live over the weekend, and at one point, he added Metro to the broadcast, as HipHopDX notes. However, Metro jokingly called 21 “OVO Savage” in the comments section, also joking, “I JUS KNOW U GOT A OWL TRAMP STAMP.”

After realizing what happened, 21 booted Metro from the broadcast and said, “Oh, you was talking sh*t, b*tch? Get off my Live. […] I’m finna block this n****.” He then quoted Drake’s “Push Ups” and yelled, “Metro, shut your ho-ass up and make some drums, n****.”

funny moment, 21 Savage went on IG live and added Metro Boomin but then took him off when he realized he called him OVO Savage in the comments then 21 quotes Drake and says “Metro shut your h*e as* up and make some drums n*gga” pic.twitter.com/vCEcHeCNyG — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 27, 2024

21 is of course caught in the middle of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud: Metro is on Kendrick’s side, while 21 has a relationship with both Drake and Metro. In a different Live session from earlier this month, 21 said, “Don’t keep coming on to my motherf*cking Live talking about no motherf*cking beef. Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Those n****s going to figure that sh*t out eventually.”