Vory And Kanye West Soul Search On The Bleary-Eyed ‘Daylight’

Say what you want about Kanye West’s creative output lately, but he’s shown himself to be an incredible benefactor to the new artists he supports. For instance, after Fivio Foreign appeared on Donda, Kanye returned the favor, granting him the single “City Of Gods” for his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. Likewise, Louisville rising star Vory, who has been working behind the scenes since 2016, also lent his vocal expertise to three Donda tracks and has now received his own blessing from the production icon.

Vory’s new single “Daylight” was originally intended for Donda, but after some reworking, now appears destined for the Louisville rapper/singer’s upcoming debut album, Lost Souls. Built over a sample of Dione Warwick’s 1973 single “You’re Gonna Need Me” (notable for appearing on Usher’s Confessions track “Superstar” and J Dilla’s “Stop!” from Donuts), the new song finds the two artists facing their anxieties and seeking comfort in one-night stands, accompanied by plenty of soul-searching.

“Daylight” is the second single to be released ahead of Lost Souls, which is scheduled for a June 3 release. The first single, “Do Not Disturb,” was released on May 13 and featured Bleu and Nav. Other artists due to appear on the album include Memphis singer/rapper Fresco Trey, Atlanta rap-crooner Landstrip Chip, and Jamaican genre misfit BEAM.

Lost Souls is due 6/3 via UMG.