Diddy’s ear for R&B goes without saying, so it makes sense he found his way onto Bryson Tiller’s popular Soundcloud loosie “She Don’t Want My Love” but added a verse to its new iteration, “Gotta Move On.” The track, performed officially at the recent Billboard Music Awards, carries a somber tone despite being upbeat in sonics.

The Trapsoul artist takes lead on the track, blending rap and melodies as per usual before Diddy offers a calm, cool, and collected set of bars. Despite acknowledging the objects of their eyes have found new men, the two sound composed. Perhaps due to experience or due to a nonchalant approach to heartbreak.

For Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On” follows his May collaboration “What Would You Do?” alongside Joel Corry and Tiana Major9. Otherwise, the Louisville lyricist hasn’t had a proper individual release since 2021’s A Different Christmas featuring Kiana Lede, Justin Bieber, and more. Diddy is set to have an album coming soon, which would be his first since 2015’s MMM but he has had a hand in music the entire time, namely executive production on Burna Boy’s 2020 album Twice As Tall.

Listen to Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s new track “Gotta Move On” above.