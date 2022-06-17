Music

Diddy And Bryson Tiller Accept That They ‘Gotta Move On’ On Their Emotive New Record

by: Twitter

Diddy’s ear for R&B goes without saying, so it makes sense he found his way onto Bryson Tiller’s popular Soundcloud loosie “She Don’t Want My Love” but added a verse to its new iteration, “Gotta Move On.” The track, performed officially at the recent Billboard Music Awards, carries a somber tone despite being upbeat in sonics.

The Trapsoul artist takes lead on the track, blending rap and melodies as per usual before Diddy offers a calm, cool, and collected set of bars. Despite acknowledging the objects of their eyes have found new men, the two sound composed. Perhaps due to experience or due to a nonchalant approach to heartbreak.

For Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On” follows his May collaboration “What Would You Do?” alongside Joel Corry and Tiana Major9. Otherwise, the Louisville lyricist hasn’t had a proper individual release since 2021’s A Different Christmas featuring Kiana Lede, Justin Bieber, and more. Diddy is set to have an album coming soon, which would be his first since 2015’s MMM but he has had a hand in music the entire time, namely executive production on Burna Boy’s 2020 album Twice As Tall.

Listen to Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s new track “Gotta Move On” above.

Listen To This
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
The Replacements’ Best Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Pop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×