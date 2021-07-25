Five years elapsed in between Bryson Tiller’s sophomore album, True to Self, and his third, Anniversary. While the wait for the album was a long one, the singer gave fans several loose tracks over the years as quick treat, incliuding “Blame” and his remix of Drake’s “Finesse.” Now, as fans wait for his next body of work, Tiller returns with another quick track. Called “One Sided,” it’s a soulful track that sees him attempting to pick up the pieces of a broken heart.

The song is produced by 30Roc, Bass Charity, Hue Strother and DaBlackMic, and with lines like “If he swear you wanna be, I guess you deserve him” and “And you don’t need no stress from me, I guess / I should just leavе, I guess,” it’s clear Tiller is writing from the heart.

On a more recent note, Tiller appeared beside HER on “I Can Have It,” from the latter’s debut album, Back Of My Mind. He also teamed with DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch in a video for “Body In Motion,” their collaboration from Khaled’s most recent project, Khaled Khaled.

