A new Diddy and The Weeknd single may be on the way. Fans got a taste of new music in the latest Beats By Dre campaign. The new Made In LA commercial features NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux as he walks through Los Angeles, trains, and runs drills on a field.

The commercial opens with a voice narrating anecdotes about Thibodeaux’s life. “He didn’t arrive just from nowhere,” the voice says, “We put a lot of prayer into that boy.” In the background, we hear The Weeknd crooning and humming, before the audio cuts to a verse from Diddy.

“All I am is a man with ambition to be the best / When I failed they just gave me the vision to see the rest / Wasn’t even ready when God gave me the test / So I pray you find love in the pieces of me that’s left,” raps Diddy.

The screen then cuts to show a pair of the new Beats Fit Pro headphones, from Beats By Dre, as The Weeknd sings, “Another one of me won’t come around.”

Neither a title nor a release date for the collaboration was revealed, however, it is likely the song will appear on Diddy’s upcoming album, Off The Grid, Vol. 1.

Check out the new Beats By Dre spot above.