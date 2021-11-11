Bryson Tiller has a lot of music on the way. After he took just a little over five years without new music, he released his third album, Anniversary, at the end of last year. Once again, Tiller is gearing up to close out the year with a new release and he took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. A Different Christmas.” He added, “Happy Holidays from me to you, especially if you’re spending them alone!”

Tiller revealed that the project will arrive next Friday, November 19. Tiller also attached the cover art. The inspirational Christmas projects from Bieber and Grande that he refers to are most likely Bieber’s 2011 release Under The Mistletoe and Grande’s 2013 EP Christmas Kisses as well her 2015 EP Christmas & Chill.

The announcement comes after he gave an update on his upcoming album Serenity earlier this year. “Over the years, I realized how much f*cking music that I had for Serenity, all this different sh*t, so Serenity is now not one album, but it’s three albums,” he said. “It’s three volumes, one is a rap album, one is an R&B album, and then one is a pop album.”

You can view Tiller’s announcement for A Different Christmas above.

A Different Christmas is out 11/19 via Trapsoul/RCA.