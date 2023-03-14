The potential buyers’ pool of those interested in holding a major stake in BET has grown by one. Although the cable network has begun to roll out new original programming, including Mary J. Blige’s talk show The Wine Down, the rumors that its majority stake shares are up for grabs continue to flood social media.

First, Variety reported that media moguls Tyler Perry, who already owns a minority stake in the company, along with Byron Allen, were entering the talks as the Paramount Global Explores (who currently holds the majority sake) was open to selling. Now, Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is entering the chat. According to Hollywood Reporter, the serial entrepreneur has expressed interest in the bid, which will expand his media empire.

Diddy has owned the media outlet Revolt TV for nearly a decade now. Although he was at one point the face of reality television programming at MTV, the entertainer has been an avid supporter of the network. In fact, last year, at the network’s annual award ceremony, Diddy was given a lifetime achievement award.

Regardless of who wins the bid, THR spoke with a source familiar with Paramount’s spokespeople, and they are expected to maintain a business relationship with any potential buyer.