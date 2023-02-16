There’s nothing Mary J. Blige can’t do, and there’s very little she hasn’t done over the last two years.

In June 2021, her My Life documentary hit Amazon Prime Video. Last year involved an Emmy-winning Super Bowl LVI halftime show and the release of her album Good Morning Gorgeous, which generated six nominations at this month’s 2023 Grammys, where she performed the title track.

And so far, 2023 is shaping up to be another epic year in Blige’s decades-long iconic career. In December, Deadline reported Blige’s Blue Butterfly production company was partnering with BET on a “first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal,” including a forthcoming talk show billed as The Wine Down.

We now have the official Wine Down trailer:

The caption teases, “The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, @therealmaryjblige invites you to her brand new raw and unfiltered series. Join Mary and some of her close friends for intimate conversations about life. Grab a glass and get ready for #TheWineDownBET. See you March 1st 10/9c!”

In the clip, Blige says, “Make some room ’cause something big is happening. You all know me as Mary, the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know Mary, the friend. This is what I always wanted to do. It’s a show that’s about me hanging out with people who I love, respect and admire. This is what conversations like this are for. It’s for people to hear us.”

The teaser features Blige sitting down with 50 Cent, Taraji P. Henson, and Yung Miami.

If The Wine Down isn’t enough to satisfy fans, Blige also has a children’s book due out next month. Pre-order Mary Can! here.