Someone from Diddy’s Making The Band past wants the disgraced mogul to make amends. While the “Act Bad” musician awaits his racketeering and sex trafficking trial, Diddy (real name Sean Combs) has been named in a slew of civil complaints–of which the latest arrived yesterday (February 28).

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, former Da Band singer Sara Rivers (formerly Sara Stokes) is suing Diddy for sexual harassment, battery, and fostering a hostile work environment.

Rivers says that during the tapping Making The Band, she was subject to unwanted sexual advances by Diddy. Rivers’ lawyer Ariel Mitchell outlines a supposed incident in which Diddy “backed her into a corner and blocked her from moving while running his hand across her breasts.”

Mitchell also referred to the infamous moment where Diddy forced Da Band members (including Rivers) to walk to Junior’s Restaurant for cheesecake. While viewers found the moment humorous, Mitchell argues that it is a glaring example of Diddy’s “abusive” demands forced upon subordinates.

In the paperwork, Rivers also named MTV and Viacom (the networks behind the infamous reality television show), several ex-Bad Boy employees including Diddy’s assistant Fonzworth Bentley, and Diddy’s mother Janice Combs. Rivers accused many of the parties of being complicit in Diddy’s alleged actions.

However, Diddy’s legal team has come out to slam Rivers’ claims. In a statement to the outlet, reps referred to the lawsuit as “yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs.”

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” said the legal spokesperson. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it’s clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute, meritless claims. Mr. Combs remains confident he will prevail in court.”

Sara Rivers is reportedly seeking $60 million in damages.