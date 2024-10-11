Diddy’s Racketeering Trial Has Been Tentatively Scheduled For May 2025

The trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs for racketeering and sex trafficking has tentatively been scheduled for next spring, according to Rolling Stone. The trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025, with prosecutors saying in a hearing today in a New York courtroom that they will need about three weeks to present their case, and warning that another indictment against Diddy could override the current charges. While accused have the right to a speedy trial, prosecutors say they need time to process evidence recovered in April raids of Diddy’s properties, including 96 electronic devices.

Diddy is currently jailed in the special housing unit of New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial after being denied bail; he’s currently preparing a third appeal with a new legal team, offering $50 million and a long list of restrictions including GPS monitoring and limited communications with anyone who could affect the outcome of the trial. However, two judges so far have agreed that his freedom could present a danger of witness tampering. Meanwhile, Diddy’s defense complained of leaks of sensitive information from law enforcement, such as the hotel security footage of his assault on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which could bias a jury against him.

The music mogul is accused of a litany of crimes in the furtherance of his alleged racketeering enterprise, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.” If convicted, he could go to prison for 15 years to life.