City Girls’ Yung Miami can’t seem to catch a break.

Lil Rod’s scandalous allegations against Diddy pulled the “Face Down” rapper’s name into the mountain of legal paperwork. Since then, she has attempted to distance herself from her former beau, even denying claims of being a sex worker and allegedly transporting drugs at his behest. However, Yung Miami still found herself at the center of another brewing legal matter.

Yesterday (April 6), Yung Miami was served with trademark infringement paperwork over her reported ‘Act Bad’ merchandise. A gentleman named Larry Taylor showed up at the rapper’s Houston, Texas, booking to give her a copy of the lawsuit.

In the now-viral video uploaded to his Instagram, Taylor explained that he was working on behalf of the alleged trademark owner, Charlie Cee (real name Charles Kenyatta Jr). Kenyatta, who owns Act Bad Entertainment, believes Yung Miami’s items conflicted with his company’s branding and overall likeness.

Yung Miami took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute the allegations. During an exchange with a user online, Yung Miami claimed that she never profited from the line.

Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I'm not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let's go viral I'm tired!!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 7, 2024

Over some merch I DONT SELL 😂 https://t.co/i29a171UJO — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 7, 2024

In May 2023, as a member of City Girls, Yung Miami helped to popularize the phrase following the release of their collaborative song with Diddy and Fabolous.