After one major legal victory, Diddy’s ongoing federal sex trafficking case has been hit with a shocking obstacle.

A newly filed motion related to the matter has raised an eyebrow. Today (February 21), Variety revealed that one of the attorneys representing Diddy has filed to be withdrawn from his case.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Anthony Ricco, has asked to be removed from Diddy’s legal team. “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” wrote Ricco in the filing.

Seemingly to not jeopardize attorney-client privilege, Ricco did not disclose any details surrounding his decision to step away. Instead, Ricco provided a vague explanation in the paperwork. Based on Ricco’s motion, there were “sufficient reasons” for the hasty legal maneuver.

Although Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos will reportedly remain on as Diddy’s counsel, Ricco’s departure has raised an eyebrow.

Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his trial for racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy nor has his remaining legal team issued a public statement regarding Ricco’s motion.