So far, the Super Bowl LVII commercials featuring musicians have been centered around music. Cardi B and her husband Offset’s McDonald’s commercial was all about their forthcoming couple’s meal at the chain. While Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, put their love of coffee and donuts on full display in their Dunkin’ Donuts commercial.

However, music mogul, Diddy wanted to remind everyone just how he became a mogul in his appearance in Uber Eats’ latest commercial. As part of the company’s campaign to push its Uber One membership, the former A&R is seeking out the perfect jingle to do so.

During the commercial, several musicians at the helm of the millennium’s most catchy tracks audition. Singer-turned-minister Montell Jordan appears rapping his 1995 single “This is How We Do It.” Singer-turned-farmer Kelis sings a remixed version of her 2003’s song “Milkshake.” Donna Lewis, who had a hand in the 1996 hit “I Love You Always Forever,” “What is Love” singer Haddaway and duo Ylvis behind the 2013 song “What Does the Fox Say” all appear.

Before the commercial aired, Diddy couldn’t hold back his excitement, tweeting, “Proud to be starring in my second #SuperBowl commercial! Watch it tonight during the 2nd quarter!”

Proud to be starring in my second #SuperBowl commercial! Watch it tonight during the 2nd quarter! — LOVE (@Diddy) February 12, 2023

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

To which Uber Eat’s official Twitter account replied, writing, “2nd quarter’s where it’s AT 😎🔥”