All eyes are on Rihanna as she will make her live musical return at Super Bowl LVII. While her former collaborator Coldplay’s Chris Martin may consider her to be the greatest singer ever, the “Life Me Up” singer actually looked outside of herself for performance inspiration. Although the Savage x Fenty boss has taken the stage as part of her annual fashion shows, her Super Bowl performance will actually center on the recording artist’s music rather than the acts featured during the broadcast.

During an interview with iHeart and the NFL’s The Process with Nate Burleson, Rihanna spoke about her half-time preparation revealing both Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl performance and her 2016 guest appearance alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay were the perfect study material.

The business mogul said, “I watched Beyoncé’s halftime performances a couple of times,” adding, “She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really.”

Of course, the “Work” singer will make the performance all her own as her discography differs from the “Cuff It” singer, but her dedicated Navy fanbase is ready for whatever she has planned.

As for which of her song’s have made the finally set list. You are just going to have to watch Super Bowl LVII to find out.