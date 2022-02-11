It has been a while since Diplo last released an album under his own sobriquet — 18 years, actually. This year, though, the EDM mainstay will end that drought with the 14-track album, Diplo. Dropping on March 4, the self-titled album will contain collaborations with Aluna, Busta Rhymes, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, and R&B singer Miguel, with whom he worked on the new single Diplo released today, “Don’t Forget My Love.”

The new track is straight-up old-school House, with a dramatic build over a scatting rhythm with bold piano chords rushing into a pulsing four-on-the-floor beat anchored by Miguel’s soulful vocals. Miguel’s lyrics evoke a classic “tonight is the night” vibe, describing a free-for-all party while admonishing his companion to remember him in the morning.

In support of his new album, Diplo has a few high-profile performances planned, including a set at Shaq’s Super Bowl party, Shaq’s Fun House, tonight in Los Angeles, and select appearances on Bad Bunny’s upcoming World’s Hottest stadium tour. And while it hasn’t been quite as long since Miguel’s last full-length release, fans still eagerly await the follow-up to his 2021 EP, Art Dealer Chic, Vol. 4 and his 2017 album, War & Leisure.

Listen to “Don’t Forget My Love” above. Diplo is due 3/4.