R&B star Miguel and his longtime partner Nazanin Mandi have announced their separation today. In a statement to People the couple said “they wish each other well,” and a statement from a rep to the magazine also said that “after 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now.” Though they were together for over a decade, the pair decided got engaged back in 2016 and were married in 2018 at the the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California. Now, after three years of marriage, they’ve decided to call it quits.

Plenty of couples have experienced turmoil or dissolution during the pandemic, but it’s nice to see that these longterm partners are apparently able to make that call while staying on good terms. As for Miguel, he announced a return in the spring of this year, letting fans know that Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 was coming in April. The Art Dealer Chic series was one that began early in his career, so along with the new installment he also made the earlier EPs from the series available on streaming for the first time. Other than that it’s been a quiet year for the R&B star, but a divorce is often the catalyst for a new creative era, so we’ll see what the future brings for him.