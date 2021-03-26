Miguel Announces His Impending Return, ‘Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4’

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from genre-bending R&B singer Miguel, but it looks like the wait for new material from the Grammy winner is almost over. Today, he announced the impending release of his return project, Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 — the continuation of his popular blog-era EP series which introduced songs like “Adorn,” “Arch N Point,” and the original version of “Candles In The Sun, Blowin In The Wind” — on April 9.

And, as a bonus, Miguel also made the first three editions of Art Dealer Chic available on DSPs for the first time, allowing fans to play “Gravity,” “Ooh Aah!,” and “Party Life” from Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

Miguel capped a relatively quiet 2020 with the release of the video for his 2019 single “Funeral,” which not only ended the drought of new solo songs from the singer but also teased the impending return of the Art Dealer Chic series. “The Art Dealer Chic EPs have always been reserved for freedom, self-curation, and honest expression without the influence of music industry politics,” he explained at the time. “I’m excited to introduce my fans to a very different world in my creative expression, and that begins with ADC 4.”

Press “play” on the playlist above or click here to listen to the first three Art Dealer Chic EPs. Art Dealer Chic 4 is out 4/9 on ByStorm/RCA Records.