With a name like Dirtybutt, you might expect today’s UPROXX Sessions performance to run more comedic than militant. But when he starts performing his defiant song “March,” it’s clear that the Charlotte native has some serious concerns on his mind. Borrowing the “I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told” military drill, he addresses police violence and government overreaches over a buzzing, churning beat that underlines Dirtybutt’s thrash-rap roots.

The punk-rap artist should be familiar to fans of past UPROXX Sessions performer Nascar Aloe, with whom he’s been touring all this month. His influences, which extend to similar genre mashers like Trippie Redd, XXXTentacion, and ZillaKami, are pretty clear; while it may seem that provocation is his primary goal, his underlying motivations suggest that there’s more to this artist than his off-putting stage name.

Watch Dirtybutt perform “March” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.