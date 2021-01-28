Trippie Redd Gives An Emotive Performance Of ‘V12’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

It’s a big week here at Uproxx Studios. Trippie Redd, the Atlanta-based Ohio rapper known for combining scenester sensibilities with a hardcore hip-hop edge, stopped by to perform his Pegasus song “V12” for UPROXX Sessions. He coolly swings through the emotive single, decked out with gothic chains and a Hot Topic-inspired look as he performs the song for the first time. It’s an impressive showing, although I must admit, that spiked ball pendant gives me major anxiety.

Trippie is three months removed from the release of his latest album, Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album, which featured appearances from Busta Rhymes, Future, Lil Wayne, PartyNextDoor, Quavo, Young Thug, and more, sold 60,000 album-equivalent units, giving him his fifth US top-five debut on the chart. He also recently appeared on Rico Nasty’s Nightmare Vacation.

Trippie’s appearance on UPROXX Sessions follows his appearance on Uproxx’s latest episode React Like You Know, in which he gave his impressions on Mark Morrison’s “Return Of The Mack.”

Watch Trippie Redd debut “V12” for UPROXX Sessions above.

‘UPROXX Sessions’ is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, ‘UPROXX Sessions’ is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.