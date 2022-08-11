The last time we saw North Carolina punk rapper Nascar Aloe on UPROXX Sessions, he was lashing out against the system with a twitchy performance of “I Throw A Fit.” Today, he’s back, but the intervening years haven’t dulled his edge at all. He’s just as intent on raging against the machine, bringing the abrasive anti-establishment “Fence Hopper” to Uproxx Studios with an old-school punk look complete with hair spikes, a ripped-up denim jacket, and enough studs and spikes to set off every metal detector in LAX from a mile away.

On a glitchy, trip-hop-ish beat, Aloe admonishes the listener for toeing the line of outright rebellion, even the face of massive social upheaval, dread-inducing climate change, and open police brutality. “I gave up on peace, ’cause I don’t even see it in the streets,” he bemoans. Who the f*ck do you call in this case? ‘Cause it’s ‘f*ck police.'”

Watch Nascar Aloe perform "Fence Hopper" on UPROXX Sessions.

