Veteran hip-hop DJ Clark Kent has died at age 57 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. Born Rodolfo Franklin in Panama, Clark Kent had a long and storied career. Beginning in the late ’80s as Dana Dane’s DJ, Franklin became a well-respected rap record producer, with credits including Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Player’s Anthem,” Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn’s Finest,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky’s the Limit,” and more. He was also known as a vanguard of sneaker collector culture, appearing on Uproxx’s podcast People’s Party with Talib Kweli to share his knowledge.

Clark Kent’s time as director of A&R for Atlantic resulted in record deals for the likes of acts such as Original Flavor and The Future Sound — whose manager, Damon Dash, Kent introduced to Jay-Z, leading to the formation of Roc-A-Fella Records. Kent also introduced Jay-Z to The Notorious B.I.G. at the session for their collaboration “Brooklyn’s Finest” from Jay’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. In addition to introducing Jay to longtime collaborators like Dame and B.I.G., Kent also connected him with Foxy Brown, Kent’s cousin.

Kent’s death was confirmed in a post on his official Instagram account, which read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio. Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”