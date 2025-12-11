When a DJ Green Lantern project drops, it still feels like an event. Not because the music industry demands it, not because an algorithm forces it, but because certain names carry a weight that cuts through every era.

We call him the Evil Genius for a reason. Green helped define the early 2000s — an architect of the mixtape golden age who amplified the voices of giants like Nas, Eminem, and Jadakiss, and brought a cinematic touch to DJing that influenced everyone who followed.

I rang up Green this past Sunday afternoon to discuss his exclusive Apple DJ Mix, Half-Man, Half Amazing. A perfect warm-up to Light-Years, Green’s blend tape matches Nas’ vocals with DJ Premier production so naturally it feels like these records were always meant to meet.

It’s been on repeat for me since it dropped — and will be until midnight strikes. I suggest you do the same. Classic hip-hop. No skips. No delay — press play.

Green, this project took me back. People were texting me like crazy — it felt like a classic mixtape drop. Did you feel that energy?

Hell yeah. It was wild. I was like, “What is this?” But I reminded myself — it’s just a mix. Coming from the era where mixtapes were full of exclusives, this was different, but it felt right: mixing tracks people know but adding new elements.

How challenging was it to re-present these tracks? Many of us know these records. Reworking classics isn’t easy.

It was a huge challenge, especially for our generation who knows every reference. Scratches, transitions, Premier cuts — everything had to be done right. I had to do it justice. Once I started, I realized this wasn’t just an idea: it was an assignment.

You first got the call from Apple in October, right?

Yeah, but the concept started a few months before. Then in October, I got the green light and the resources to make it official. Honestly, I was slightly apprehensive. I didn’t want it to look like I was riding someone else’s wave. The hip-hop industry can be jaded, and I wanted to respect the moment.