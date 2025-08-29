The hip-hop-country crossover craze has officially peaked. After releases from the likes of BigXthaPlug strengthened the growing bond between the genres, mashup mad scientist DJ Khaled dips his toes into the trend with “Brother” featuring Post Malone — one of the first “hip-hop” artists to make the transition full-time — and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Pairing booming 808s with a classic acoustic guitar tune, “Brother” tight walks the line between the two styles as expertly as a veteran cowboy rides a horse. NBA YoungBoy is the true surprise here; the Baton Rouge rapper has been known for occasionally crooning his way through a trap banger, but his might be the most coherent we’ve heard him yet. YoungBoy always seems to bring out his best for guest appearances, and “Brother” is no exception.

“Brother” is one of two singles released by Khaled today; the other, “You Remind Me,” explores more familiar territory for the Miami native with dancehall vets Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, and Bounty Killer, along with newcomers Rorystonelove and Kaylan Arnold. You can check that one out below:

Both songs will appear on Khaled’s newly announced fourteenth album, Aalam Of God. He hasn’t revealed its release date yet, but it’s available for pre-save here.

Listen to DJ Khaled’s “Brother” featuring Post Malone and YoungBoy Never Broke Again above.