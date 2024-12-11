YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seemingly squared away his last ongoing court case. According to Variety, the “What You Say” rapper received his official prison sentence in connection to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s 2020 firearm possession arrest.

Based on documents obtained by the outlet, today (December 10), YoungBoy Never Broke Again (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was formally sentenced to 23 months in federal prison. In addition to the stint behind bars, following his release Gaulden is required to successfully complete 60 months of probation.

As not to be confused with his recent prescription drug fraud case sentencing, this court decisions stems from an incident in his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to the local news station WAFB9, after receiving an anonymous tip of a group of men flashing weapons, police arrived at an abandoned lot where Gaulden and 16 others were detained.

Upon arrival to what is now known to have been a music video shoot, police confiscated 14 guns (one of which discovered to be stolen and two were equipped with illegal stocks), drugs, and $79,000 in cash. At the time of Gaulden’s arrest, his then attorney James Manasseh released a statement professing his client’s innocence. “Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes,” he said. “There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

Fast-forward to August 2024, as Gaulden faced a mountain of other charges in Utah, reports surfaced that he was prepared to plea guilty to the firearm possession charge in as part of an arranged deal.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not issued a statement regarding his supposed sentencing.