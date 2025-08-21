In a little over 12 hours from this writing, Dallas rap star BigXthaPlug will release his third studio album, I Hope You’re Happy. The album drops after a month-long rollout that revealed the depths of its country music inspirations via singles with Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey, Ella Langley, and more. The title track was revealed to feature country pioneer Darius Rucker, and today, BigX gave fans their first listen to the collaboration via its trailer, which he posted on Instagram.

“I hope you’re happy with somebody new,” Rucker croons. “The way that I was when I had you / And I hope he won’t break your heart / And waste all your time / I hope you’re happy with the way you broke mine.” Meanwhile, the accompanying visual largely consists of a closeup on a laughing woman’s face, which ultimately resolves into a long shot of her sitting on the porch of a burning house — an impactful, if wildly unsubtle metaphor for the heartbreak described on the song.

Although I Hope You’re Happy features a slew of country artists, including Jelly Rolly, Post Malone, and Morgan Wallen, BigX won’t call it a country album. “I wouldn’t say my version of country music is country music,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s kind of mixing the two sounds. I’m rapping on a bunch of country-style beats, but it’s not just country. I’m not on there sounding like no cowboy; I’m rapping. I’m just doing it from a country standpoint.”

I Hope You’re Happy is out on 8/22 via 600 Entertainment/UnitedMasters. You can get more info here.