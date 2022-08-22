DJ Khaled Sheds A Tear In His ‘God Did’ Cover Art

August 26 is shaping up to be a busy new music Friday. Not only is JID releasing his long-awaited third studio album The Forever Story and Meechy Darko his solo debut, Gothic Luxury, but DJ Khaled is also set to drop his own lucky album number 13, God Did. After sharing the video for the Drake and Lil Baby featuring “Staying Alive,” Khaled revealed his cover art for God Did, which features a closeup of DJ Khaled looking skyward and shedding a single tear — presumably one of gratitude for whatever God did.

Apparently, it occasionally takes an act of God to get his featured artists to turn in their verses on time — not to mention a little light B&E, as he recently revealed during a new episode of Drink Champs. He claims that in order to get Bryson Tiller’s contribution to their record-breaking 2017 Rihanna collaboration “Wild Thoughts,” he nearly had to hop the Louisville crooner’s fence.

“I’m calling Bryson, my album comes out in like in two weeks,” he said. “‘Yo bro, I need you need to cut the vocals over. You know that Rihanna’s vocals is in, you hear that, right? Everybody’s excited.’ He’s not picking up his phone… I need this done. I got f*ckin’ Rihanna vocals. One of my biggest records in my career. He not picking up the phone… He has a gate. I’m flashing my lights, honking my horns, sending texts. Nobody’s replying… Eventually, Bryson comes out, they open the gate — I was already climbing the gate.”

I guess that puts the question of what DJ Khaled actually does to bed at long last; he gets the job done, that’s what he does.

