DJ Khaled Announces His Thirteenth Album, ‘God Did’

You may be one of those people who constantly ask, “What exactly does DJ Khaled actually do?” And you know what? It’s high time you learned that it doesn’t matter what DJ Khaled actually does. He makes albums. He makes HITS. And now he’s got — say it with me — another one. That’s right, it’s time for the thirteenth studio album from DJ Khaled, hitmaker extraordinaire, God Did. As of now, there’s no release date or singles… but he’s DJ Khaled. He doesn’t need those things. He’s a one-man self-promotion army. And by god (see what I did there?), he’s gonna make sure you know he’s got an album coming out, even if all he’s got so far is a title.

But considering the eventful rollouts for the last handful of albums from Khaled, we can likely look forward to shenanigans both hilarious and genuinely entertaining as he pulls together the cross-branding opportunities and assembles a massive list of featured artists. His last album, 2021’s Khaled Khaled, featured an impressive slate that included 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Buju Banton, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, HER, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Nas, Roddy Ricch, and more. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. So yeah, DJ Khaled goes No. 1. He goes platinum. He makes some of the splashiest posse cuts since Heavy D did “Don’t Curse.” He doesn’t make his jumpers though. Can’t do everything.

God Did is out soon via We The Best and Epic.