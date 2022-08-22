JID’s third album, The Forever Story, is less than a week away from release. Naturally, it’s a perfect time to share the album’s tracklist. However, it looks like the Atlanta rapper wants fans to focus on checking out the music rather than worrying about guest stars. So, the tracklist he posted on his social media feeds only shows the guests we already know from the previously released singles “Surround Sound” (21 Savage, Baby Tate) and “Dance Now” (Kenny Mason). It also cleverly has the title of the removed outro song “2007” crossed out.

Being especially tuned into the musicality of his production though, JID does choose to highlight the beatmakers that participated in the album’s completion. Along with JID’s go-to producer Christo, The Forever Story also includes production by 2One2, Aviad, Badbadnotgood, Benji, Cardiak, Childish Major, DJ Khalil, DJ Scheme, Groove, Hollywood Cole, James Blake, JD Beck, Monte Booker, Thundercat, and more. As far as those guest features are concerned, it’s probably safe to assume that at least some of them will be members of his Dreamville and Spillage Village families. It’ll be fun to see who the obscured names belong to, especially after JID theorized that “bigger artists” are “scared” to work with him. Did any of them rise to the challenge? I suppose we’ll see this Friday.

The Forever Story is out 8/26 on Interscope/Dreamville. You can presave it here. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Galaxy”

2. “Raydar”

3. “Dance Now” feat. Kenny Mason

4. “Crack Sandwich”

5. “Can’t Punk Me”

6. “Surround Sound” feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate

7. “Kody Blu 31”

8. “Bruddanem” feat. ???

9. “Sistanem”

10. “Can’t Make You Change” feat. ???

11. “Stars” feat. ??? & ???

12. “Just In Time” feat. ??? & ???

13. “Money”

14. “Better Days” feat. ???

15. “Lauder Too” feat. ???

16. “2007”