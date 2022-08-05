The next phase of DJ Khaled’s career is officially here. The producer tapped Drake and Lil Baby for “Staying Alive,” a video which finds Lil B performing surgery and Khaled giving his own form of a pep talk to women nurses. As for the music, there is an obvious Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive” interpolation in the hook, but the two rappers turned in some of their best verses to date.

“Staying Alive” is the leadoff single for the highly promoted God Did album set to release on August 26. As usual, DJ Khaled is hellbent on reminding everyone of his naysayers’ lack of faith and how divine intervention has led him to the success he now enjoys. Heading into his thirteenth studio album, he could not have picked two better feature artists.

Drake, a longtime Khaled collaborator, is still riding the momentum of his June surprise album Honestly, Nevermind which came just nine months after his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. Lil Baby has been ubiquitous in Hip-Hop over the last few years, being tapped for features and delivering his own tracks “U-Digg,” “Frozen,” “Right On,” and “In A Minute.” Not to mention consecutive Nicki Minaj collaborations in “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.”

The Six God may be the undisputed leader of the game right now, but Lil Baby is on top when it comes to his peers. Now it is just a matter of who else DJ Khaled has in the tuck for God Did. Who else went against the grain and believed in him like Drake and Lil Baby?

Check out “Staying Alive” above.