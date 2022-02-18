NBA All-Star Game Weekend is upon us and DJ Khaled is 100 percent in Cleveland to attend the festivities. Earlier today, he took the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge course for a test drive, presumably warming it up for the three teams of the Antetokounmpo brothers, Cavaliers players, and rookies. Watching Khaled, decked out in a leather jacked and countless layers of iced out diamond necklaces, was a thrill.

He starts dribbling around the barriers, showing the ability to handle the rock with both right and left hands. He crosses over past the final obstacle before pulling up for a jump shot.

Only two attempts to make the shot? This man can take Russ spot 🤣🤣🤣 — Bam (@Les___Heat) February 18, 2022

Clearly bogged down by the pounds of stones around his neck, his first shot was an airball. But never discouraged, he demands the ball back — “It don’t matter!” — he then pulls up again and swishes his second attempt triumphantly.

“Do not give up,” he says to the camera. “Don’t get discouraged. If you fall, get up. You keep going. I could’ve made it on the first shot, but there’s so much ice on me!”

The truly inspirational performance from DJ Khaled. One Twitter commenter was impressed with how quickly he sank the bucket, saying “Only two attempts to make the shot? This man can take Russ spot [crying laughing emojis]” Oh, the shade.

Watch the video of DJ Khaled’s skills on Twitter above. The actual Taco Bell NBA All Star Skills Challenge is the first event on Saturday, 02/19, beginning at 5 p.m. PST. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game itself is on Sunday at 5 p.m. PST.